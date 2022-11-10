State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,639,000 after buying an additional 1,401,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 361.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after buying an additional 1,318,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

