State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 52.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 24.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

