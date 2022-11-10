State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.88.

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

