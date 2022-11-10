State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,490 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 178,711 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Transocean by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

