State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,570 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $73.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

