State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,693 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1,329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 472,393 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,721,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 912,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 196,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after buying an additional 181,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $8,272,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.