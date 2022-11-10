State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,908 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after purchasing an additional 962,082 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,590,000 after acquiring an additional 918,958 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,902,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $21,785,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,117.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 484,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.