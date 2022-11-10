State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,247 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insider Activity

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.