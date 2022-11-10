State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,898 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

