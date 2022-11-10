State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 99,146 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,146 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

