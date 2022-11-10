State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $1.96 Million Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 210,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,757,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $804.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

