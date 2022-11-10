State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.66. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

