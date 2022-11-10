State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $277,000.
Shares of Denbury stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
