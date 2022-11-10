STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 6.4 %

SNVVF opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.19.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

