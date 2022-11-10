Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Steppe Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

