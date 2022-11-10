Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 141,051 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

