Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,363 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 106.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,328.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

