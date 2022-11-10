Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,666 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,263,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BFST shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

