Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 23,814 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) by 280.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $7.11.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.