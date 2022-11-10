Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,347 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 47,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.