Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cloudflare by 574.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cloudflare by 474.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 681,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,920 shares of company stock worth $17,895,403. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NET stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

