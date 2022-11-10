Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 212,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NCNO opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.44.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

