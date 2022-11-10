Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 971 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 87,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SPH opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 46.76%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

