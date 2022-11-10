Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 220,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,312. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Shares of IR stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

