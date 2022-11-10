Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXR opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.