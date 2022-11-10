Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.81 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

