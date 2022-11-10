Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex Increases Dividend

CGNX opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

