Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

