Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $145,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.79. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

