Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,681 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,453 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,481 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 123,560 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 11.9 %

RIVN stock opened at 28.07 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 31.84.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cfra cut shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.05.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

