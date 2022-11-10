Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 531.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ITB stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.