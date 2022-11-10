Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $159,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 2.0 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

