Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.58.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

