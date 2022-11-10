Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 398.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

AY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

