Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 23,613 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 133.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

