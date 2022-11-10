Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in RH by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,314,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,854,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RH by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair started coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $253.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.87. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,365 shares of company stock worth $3,902,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

