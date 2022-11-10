Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

