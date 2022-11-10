Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

