Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,917,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $93.42 on Thursday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $177.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

