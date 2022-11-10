Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $150,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

