Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $21.43 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
