Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $238,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.