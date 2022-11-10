Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 272.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Price Performance
NASDAQ OSTK opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Overstock.com Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
