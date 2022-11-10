Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 311,573 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

SPE stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.27.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

