Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 424.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BBN opened at $16.81 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

