Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,101 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $57.74.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -555.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

