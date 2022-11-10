Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,023 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $22.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

