Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Down 2.4 %

CMA stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13.

Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

