Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 304.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,027. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

