Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

Teck Resources Profile

TECK stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.